Spain and European countries provide urgent assistance to Tunisia

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
Corona vaccination sceptic
Image: wikimedia

To help Tunisia cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the worrying health situation within the country, the European Union and its member states continue to mobilise emergency aid via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Several member states reacted to Tunisia’s request, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Latvia, Czechia, Croatia and Romania. Close to 1.3 million vaccine doses, and almost eight million face masks, along with antigen tests, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, nursing beds and other vital medical equipment have been already delivered. Furthermore, a medical team from Romania arrived on  August 9 in Tunis to provide additional support. More deliveries are expected to arrive throughout the month.

Janez Lenarcic, Commissioner for Crisis Management said, I thank all the EU member states who promptly responded to Tunisia’s request for assistance and the European Civil Protection Mechanism that made this possible thanks to a swift coordination. This is a true example of the spirit of solidarity that drives the EU operations. Together with member states, the EU will keep ensuring international access to vaccines, medical equipment and other support to end the pandemic.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In addition, the EU has released €700,000 from its Epidemics Tool to respond to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in Tunisia. The funding will help to address immediate and critical needs related to Covid-19 case management. It will also be used for coordination and support of the vaccination campaign in Tunisia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here