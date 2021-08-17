A Second Spanish military plane has departed from Zaragoza to Dubai to repatriate Spanish soldiers, nationals and embassy staff from Afghanistan.

So far, 50 Spanish soldiers have made it to Dubai, their evacuation is being complicated by chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

The Spanish military were brought to the airport by US helicopters.

A further 25 personnel and 400 Afghan nationals are expected to be evacuated.

The first A400M military transport aircraft of the 31st Wing of the Air Force left Zaragoza late on August 16.

The second military plane left at 9am this morning, according to Spanish media reports.

“The operation is complex and requires great coordination with the allied countries. Especially after the shocking images of thousands of Afghans throwing themselves desperately into American planes. This was not part of the initial plans,” a military source told ABC on August 17.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is under fire for not ending his holiday while chaos engulfs Afghanistan.

Angela Merkel, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have suspended their August holidays to return to the business of government as an international crisis unfolds in Afghanistan.

Sanchez is continuing his holiday in the opulent Palacio de La Mareta in Lanzarote.

