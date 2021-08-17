Ryanair Launches Five New Routes From Romania For Winter 2021

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline announced five new Romanian routes yesterday, August 16, for Winter ’21 – perfect for those who missed out on a summer getaway.

Romanian customers can now book a much-deserved Winter break to one of Ryanair’s new routes with the reassurance of a “zero” change fee should their plans change.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a €19.99 seat sale for travel until March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Wednesday, 18th August on www.Ryanair.com.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Ryanair’s new Romanian Winter 2021 routes:

Route Flights Per Week

Bucharest – Thessaloniki 2

Bucharest – Venice Treviso 2

Bucharest – Birmingham 4

Sibiu – Dublin 2

Suceava – Brussels Charleroi 2

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “As Europe’s number one airline, we are thrilled to announce five new Romanian Winter routes for those looking to take in the sights on a city break to the likes of Venice, Thessaloniki or Dublin.

Romania families/visitors can now book a well-earned winter getaway safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, they can move their travel dates with a zero-change fee up until the end of December 2021.

To celebrate, we are releasing a seat sale from just €19.99 for travel until March 2022, which will be available to book until midnight 18th August. Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

The news comes as airlines such as Jet2 add even more Winter Sun destinations on sale for the 2022/23 season.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.