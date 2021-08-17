Riu Palace Maspalomas reopens as a 5-star hotel

RIU Hotels & Resorts announces the reopening of the Riu Palace Maspalomas in Gran Canaria.

Following a full refurbishment, the hotel has moved up into the 5-star category and is now an Adults Only establishment

“We are so excited and proud to reopen the Riu Palace Maspalomas with 5 stars following the full refurbishment we have carried out. After such a complicated 2020, being able to say that all our hotels in the Canary Islands and in Spain are operational and that all those in Gran Canaria have been refurbished is a real boost of optimism,” said Luis Riu, CEO of RIU Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel has a privileged location on Playa del Ingles and is surrounded by beautiful gardens and the magnificent Maspalomas Dunes. Following a full refurbishment, this hotel has all the facilities it needs to offer guests a unique experience: spacious common areas where natural light plays a fundamental role, comfortable and cool rooms, daily entertainment and a wide range of dining options to please all tastes.

Natural light plays a starring role in the hotel and provides a sense of space, as is the case in the spectacular lobby. Following the refurbishment, this space has gained much height and has spectacular ceilings.

The main restaurant, which is the most spacious, has the same classic styles as the other common areas and will now have a terrace with a porch. There is also a new themed restaurant called “Oasis” with views of the Maspalomas Dunes. Also, the refurbishment has increased the capacity and height of the indoor lounge bar and it now extends outdoors.

