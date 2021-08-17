Property sales boom in Malaga city

MALAGA city has seen a boom in property sales.

The city’s historic centre is seeing the highest prices for property sales in Malaga.

A study by CBRE found that prices in Malaga’s historic area is seeing prices of more than €4,000 per square metre, with La Malagueta’s prices reaching more than €4,200 per square metres.

The senior director of CBRE Andalucía, Rosa Madrid, said that “average house prices have continued to rise in the capital Malaga and in certain enclaves of the Costa del Sol since the pandemic broke out, mainly due to the important value of some of the new promotions that are coming to market.”

She added: “The city is winning the battle for talent and technology companies are already a reality in Malaga. We are talking about companies that move the entire quality real estate market, including residential, retail and hotel. They are without a doubt a great dynamiser.”,

She said: “although the province of Malaga has always been characterised by sun and beach tourism, in recent years city and business tourism has been gaining prominence, with the historic centre being one of the neighbourhoods that offers the most hotel presents in the city, with a remarkable growth in the number of quality establishments.”

The director added: “The high tourist demand in the area, combined with the limitation of the hotel supply, has led to a strong interest from the investment community in hotels.”

She said that tourism on the Costa del Sol had increased interest in properties in Malaga.

