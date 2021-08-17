Prison for man following burglary of five Almeria buildings

A COURT in Almeria has ordered a man arrested following the burglary of five buildings in Almeria to prison.

The man was accused of burglary after the thefts across Almeria.

The investigation began after police found that several robberies of agricultural buildings had been committed in the municipality of Nijar, with all the buildings broken into from the roof with the suspect accessing the buildings from there.

According to police, the targets of the robberies were cash and valuables, and an investigation by officers led them to set up surveillance to catch the suspect.

Police arrested the man after coming across a person coming out of a building under surveillance at night, and found that they had climbed onto the roof of it, before breaking it and stealing from inside.

Officers later found that the suspect was wanted under a search warrant, and for detention and entry into prison.

The news comes after three males were injured during a shooting incident in the La Chanca neighbourhood of Almeria.

Emergency services said that they received a call at around 3am in the morning from an individual alerting them to the presence of a person who had injuries to his leg and back, from what appeared to be gunshots, at which point they mobilised the ambulance service, along with police patrols, to the location in the city.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Barranquillo Street, with emergency services arriving at the scene where the medical team attended the minor, before transferring him to the Torrecardenas University Hospital to have the bullets removed, and treat his injuries.

