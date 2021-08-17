Prison for drug traffickers videoed being caught on beach in Granada

The two drug traffickers who were videoed being caught when they ran their boat onto Melicena beach in Sorvilan, Granada over the weekend have been sent to prison



A judge in Motril’s No5 Court of First Instance and Instruction, in the province of Granada, on Monday, August 16 sent two drug traffickers to prison, without bail, and are – according to judicial sources of Europa Press – being investigated for the alleged commission of a crime against public health, and the police have reported that the investigation remains open.

This sentencing comes after the two men were arrested last Saturday 14, when they ran their boat full of drugs onto Melicena beach, in Sorvilan, while being pursued by a Guardia Civil launch.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Their abandoned boat was later found to contain a cargo of 808kg of hashish, after a scenario unfolded on the beach that resembled a scene from an action film, with a bather managing to record the whole thing, and uploading it onto social media, as their boat sped towards the shore with the Guardia Civil Maritime Service close behind, as they hit the sand, both men jumped out of the craft and tried to flee.

At this point, a group of bathers decided to help the police, and gave chase, including an off-duty Benemérita sergeant, who grabbed one of the men and held him until the arrival of police officers, who subsequently apprehended the second man further along the beach, as reported by granadahoy.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.