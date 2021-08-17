People evacuated and level I emergency declared for Huelva fire in Bonares.

Today Tuesday, August 17 at shortly before 2 AM the delegate of the Junta de Andalucia in Huelva, Bella Verano, declared level 1 of the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires of the Autonomous Community (Plan Infoca) in the province of Huelva. The emergency status was declared due to the fire which broke out in Bonares that has so far seen 13 homes evacuated in the area of Los Espinos.

According to the Junta de Andalucia the evacuation has so far affected around 15 to 20 people. The evacuated people have been relocated to the Bonares sports centre. In addition to these people a further three people from the Los Lobos area have been evacuated too. This was as a preventative measure, but they have also been moved to the sports centre. The Los Lobos housing estate has not been officially evacuated yet.

As reported Europa Press, “Level 1, decreed by the Andalusian Government, is activated for fires which can be controlled with the extinguishing means provided for in the plan, but whose possible evolution makes it necessary to implement measures for the protection of people and non-forest property.”

Emergency services 112 have coordinated around 100 warnings from locals since Monday. They have also ensured that the Provincial Fire Consortium of Huelva, the Guardia civil, the Local Police, and the Provincial Operational Centre (COP) of the Forest Fire Fighting Service in the Autonomous Community of Andalusia (Plan Infoca) have been alerted. Endesa have also been alerted too.

So far 59 forest firefighters have been deployed in a bid to contain the fire.

