WINNER of a number of awards, one woman show Los Viajes de Bowa comes to Pollensa on Sunday August 22.

It’s a production by La Gata Japonesa from Madrid and the company is made up of circus artists Elena Vives and Diego García, dancer Laura Miralbés and clown Hugo Miró.

It was only in 2021 that they created the one woman show Los Viajes de Bowa starring Elena Vives and directed by Lucas Escobedo.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This is the story of a traveller ruled by an obsession to discover what lies behind the messages enclosed in bottles thrown into the sea and will amaze with its acrobatic content.

The show starts at 7pm at the Esplanade of the church of Cala Sant Vicenç, lasting 45 minutes and tickets may be purchased at https://ticketib.com/ca/events/los-viajes-de-bowa-circart.

There is also a short video of the show at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhYLWqr-PkQ which shows Elena Vives as acrobat, high wire performer and much more.

After life during lockdown, music, entertainment and drama are returning to theatres and towns across Mallorca.

Thank you for reading ‘One woman show Los Viajes de Bowa comes to Pollensa’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.