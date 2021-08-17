Nerja mayor praises local athlete

THE Mayor of Nerja has praised local athlete Ouassim Oumaiz for his national and international wins.

Mayor Jose Alberto Armijo praised the Nerja athlete.

Ouassim Oumaiz, was welcomed at the council by Mayor Jose Alberto Armijo, accompanied by the President of the Andalucian Athletics Federation and Vice President of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, Enrique Lopez Cuenca.

The mayor praised the athlete, highlighting a sporting career which has achieved important national and international successes in athletics in recent years. He said Ouassim will continue to bring sporting wins to Nerja.

The athlete announced that he has settled in the municipality with the aim of training in the municipal sports facilities to prepare for the next athletics championships, and thanked the mayor for the council’s support.

He added that the council’s praise has encouraged him to continue working to face his next sporting challenges.

Among Ouassim Oumaiz’s wins are the Spain under-23s 3000 metres on covered track in the Meeting of Madrid of Gallur in February of 2020. In March, the athlete came third in the Championship of Spain Cross Country.

In July of the same year he managed to break his first national record for 5 kilometres in the Dutch town of Nijmegen, and broke the national under-23s record for 5000 metres.

The athlete has now been welcomed by the council after he moved for his sports to Nerja.

