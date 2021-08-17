Nando’s runs out of chicken!

By
Chris King
-
0
Nando's runs out of chicken!
Nando's runs out of chicken!. image: twitter

Nando’s runs out of chicken in some of its restaurants across the country

Nando’s has reportedly closed nearly 50 restaurants today, Tuesday, August 17, as well as cancelling all deliveries, leaving thousands of disappointed diners, with the famous chicken chain citing a lack of chicken, caused by the national shortage of lorry drivers, plus the impact of the ‘pingdemic’, causing staff to undergo ‘isolation periods’, and suppliers ‘struggling to keep up with demand’, information which the company has been informing customers about online.

There has been no announcement from the company regarding how long the closures could last for, nor have they said which specific items are in short supply, but it is known that meals such as the popular Peri-Peri wings, and thighs have been temporarily removed from the menus recently in some restaurants, and on the Nando’s website, it has listed almost 50 restaurants across the UK that will remain closed today as a result of the supply chain issues, although it did point out that only a ‘small number’ of its 968 restaurants across the country are closed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

According to MailOnline who published some of the photos – many photos were posted on social media showing signs placed in the doorways of various Nando’s restaurants, like the one at the Clapham Nando’s, with a sign posted on its front door to customers reading, “Sorry, we will be close (sic) today”, and another reading, “Today, we will be closed due to stock supply issues effecting (sic) trade”.

A spokesperson for Nando’s told MailOnline, “The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted. However, we can confirm that from today, Nando’s will be lending seventy of our brilliant team members to support our key suppliers – working in partnership to help get things moving again”.

Adding, “We expect to see this having a positive impact on the affected restaurants very soon, so please bear with us whilst we do everything we can to get our famous PERi-PERi chicken back where it belongs – on your plates!”.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here