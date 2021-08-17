Nando’s runs out of chicken in some of its restaurants across the country

Nando’s has reportedly closed nearly 50 restaurants today, Tuesday, August 17, as well as cancelling all deliveries, leaving thousands of disappointed diners, with the famous chicken chain citing a lack of chicken, caused by the national shortage of lorry drivers, plus the impact of the ‘pingdemic’, causing staff to undergo ‘isolation periods’, and suppliers ‘struggling to keep up with demand’, information which the company has been informing customers about online.

There has been no announcement from the company regarding how long the closures could last for, nor have they said which specific items are in short supply, but it is known that meals such as the popular Peri-Peri wings, and thighs have been temporarily removed from the menus recently in some restaurants, and on the Nando’s website, it has listed almost 50 restaurants across the UK that will remain closed today as a result of the supply chain issues, although it did point out that only a ‘small number’ of its 968 restaurants across the country are closed.

According to MailOnline – who published some of the photos – many photos were posted on social media showing signs placed in the doorways of various Nando’s restaurants, like the one at the Clapham Nando’s, with a sign posted on its front door to customers reading, “Sorry, we will be close (sic) today”, and another reading, “Today, we will be closed due to stock supply issues effecting (sic) trade”.

A spokesperson for Nando’s told MailOnline, “The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted. However, we can confirm that from today, Nando’s will be lending seventy of our brilliant team members to support our key suppliers – working in partnership to help get things moving again”.

Adding, “We expect to see this having a positive impact on the affected restaurants very soon, so please bear with us whilst we do everything we can to get our famous PERi-PERi chicken back where it belongs – on your plates!”.

