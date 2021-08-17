Marbella council announces charity gala

MARBELLA Council has announced a new edition of the Gala of the Global Gift Foundation, which will take place on August 26 at the Marbella Arena Auditorium.

The charity gala will take place from 8 pm in Marbella, following the support of the council and of other public and private entities and which aims to raise funds.

Councillor for Citizen Participation, Enrique Rodriguez, together with the founder of the charity, Maria Bravo, attended the presentation of the gala.

He said: “A town like ours, which wants to be visited by all, also has to contribute to the well-being of the rest of the world from its vocation as a welcoming and hospitable place.”

The mayor said that the council shares Global Gift House with the charity. The Global Gift House opened its doors last year in a building leased by the council and which serves children with special needs of different groups of the region.

He said: “Our aim is to continue to support initiatives like this.”

Maria Bravo said the gala’s hosts will be the artists Amaury Nolasco and Sacha Jafri and explained that during the night awards will be given for their humanitarian work to Andre Abdoune, Juan Manuel Barrientos and Barry Skolnick.

Also performing will be Tallia Storm, Angelica de la Riva, Lorena Medina, Gary Dourdan and The Vintage Experience.

She said: “This is the first time we are going to celebrate it in Marbella Arena and we are delighted to move to such a beautiful space.”

