Marbella City Council to renovate 4,500m² of Vigil de Quiñones park.

MARBELLA City Council announces its plan to renovate 4,500m² of the popular Vigil de Quiñones park



Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella, has announced that Marbella City Council is planning to renovate, for public use, a plot of 4,685m² of the Vigil de Quiñones park – one of the busiest natural spaces in the municipality – to include clearing of the land, which currently has disused buildings standing on it, as well as carrying out the rehabilitation of the chapel that is located in the ruins of the old hermitage, for cultural use, specifically, to create and house an interpretation centre.

Ms Muñoz explained that a comprehensive reform of the area will be carried out, “with the execution of a series of works that will combine the concepts of park-garden and urban space, promoting a landscape suited to this green lung”.

In a statement, the mayor also pointed out that the regeneration includes landscaping of the plot, with the planting of new species, and the recovery of existing ones; the installation of more efficient and low-consumption luminaires; the construction of continuous pedestrian platforms, and the provision of urban furniture, “for the rest of those who come to this green lung located in the municipality, all with the aim of turning it into a natural space of stay, transit and enjoyment for the neighbors”. The investment in this project, which is part of the EDUSI Marbella Strategy, Sustainable City Model, exceeds €600,000, from the European Regional Development Fund (Feder), as part of the Pluriregional Operational Program of Spain 2014-2020, and work is expected to begin before the end of this year, as it is still in the bidding period, with the deadline expiring in August. The mayor specified that the recovery of the Vigil de Quiñones park is a project that is a part of the initiative of improvement, rehabilitation, and recovery that the City Council will keep carrying out continuously in the urban and natural spaces of the town, “with the aim that the neighbours can enjoy quality infrastructures according to the needs of a municipality like ours”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

