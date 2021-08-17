Rincon de la Victoria to host tenth stage of La Vuelta

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA to host the tenth stage of La Vuelta, an unprecedented feat in the 76-year history of the Spanish cycling event.

“We are just one week away from La Vuelta arriving in Rincon de la Victoria. An unprecedented event for our city because it will be followed in 190 countries, with 17 live broadcasts and will have an average of 1.5 million viewers per stage,” said the mayor, Francisco Salado (PP).

This is a stage never seen before and that will have a notable media impact for a tourist town like Rincon de la Victoria, with up to 1,130 journalists and photographers from around the world covering this stage of the Spanish cycling event.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It will be a very important event for our city that we have to take advantage of. Not only because of the economic impact it will have on hotels, shops and restaurants, but also because of how Rincon de la Victoria will be promoted to all those who may choose it as a destination for their future vacations”, said Salado.

“We are working conscientiously so that everything is ready. It is a unique appointment for Rincon de la Victoria and we will be up to the task. Never before had La Vuelta closed its stage in our city and a great effort has been made to ensure that it has the greatest possible impact”, explained the Councillor for Tourism and Sports, Antonio Jose Martin (PP).

“In the next few days we will explain all the actions that we have carried out and the modifications that will be carried out on the occasion of this tenth stage so that no neighbour or visitor is left without information,” Martin concluded.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.