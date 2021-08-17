Kissing thieves caught in Malaga

Kissing thieves caught in Spain’s Malaga. A couple have been arrested after they were caught out stealing mobile phones from couples who were kissing.

Officers from Malaga’s local police have arrested a man and a woman of Venezuelan nationality. The pair are both aged 31 years old and lived in Madrid but were caught out stealing from locals and tourists in Spain’s Malaga. Both the arrested people were in an irregular situation in Spain, and proceedings had already been started against them.

The pair were caught out in the Malaga city centre at Calle Convalecientes. Officers belonging to the Investigation and Protection Group (GIP) of the Local Police of Malaga noticed the pair as they seemed to watching young people in the area. The officers used their good judgement and kept an eye on the pair in case they were intent on stealing belongings from other people.

Officers began a discreet surveillance operation and saw how as couples in the area kissed, the pair also kissed and managed to discreetly steal items from the kissing people. The couple were able to discreetly slip a hand into handbags and take mobile phones from tourists and locals.

After the kissing thieves had taken an item from one person they quickly left, mingling with other young people in the area. A second set of police officers were soon able to locate them though and watch them carry out a similar crime. The pair then left the area quickly.

The pair were soon apprehended by local police officers and arrested before being taken to police headquarters.

