Jellyfish summer for Spain’s Malaga. So far this summer jellyfish have not caused too trouble for Costa del Sol bathers, but over the last few days more and more jellyfish have headed into the area.

“We knew that this summer could be good for jellyfish, because in spring the conditions were perfect for their proliferation”, said Jess Bellido, biologist of the Aula del Mar. The biologist has highlighted that: “above average temperatures in the Alboran Sea, possibly, have made the breeding ground for these animals to reproduce”.

Not too many jellyfish had been seen until a few days ago but the expert has explained how the easterly wind, known as Levante, has brought jellyfish into the area.

“It is true that we have had some days of levante in July and some could appear, but the poniente and the terral appeared quickly and removed them. Now we have had almost two weeks of more persistent levante and this has meant that the jellyfish, which this summer are more abundant than usual, are arriving more easily to the beaches”, said Bellido.

Over the last week more jellyfish have been seen invading the coastline of the province and different beaches have been affected to different extents. According to the expert: “They have been moving from east to west and right now where they are most present is on the west coast”, he also added that when the jellyfish arrive there is the potential for “thousands of specimens” to be seen, as reported Malaga Hoy.

