Greece demands EU help amid warnings ‘millions’ of migrants could flee from Afghanistan after Taliban takeover.

Migration minister Notis Mitarachi hopes that a common response can be found within Europe to the crisis in Afghanistan. He believes that without a common response Greece will become the gateway of Europe for refugees.

Foreign ministers have been holding emergency talks after the Taliban took over Afghanistan and chaos has been seen over the last few days as people attempted to flee the country.

Athens have called for EU home affairs ministers to urgently discuss the issue as fears grow of a new migrant crisis. Shocking scenes were seen earlier this week as people fled to Kabul airport, in an attempt to leave the country.

“We are clearly saying that we will not and cannot be the gateway of Europe for the refugees and migrants who could try to come to the European Union,” said Mitarachi.

“We cannot have millions of people leaving Afghanistan and coming to the European Union … and certainly not through Greece.”

In 2015 Greece was hit hard by the EU migrant crisis as people flooded in as conflict hit Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mitarachi called for a common solution and added: “The solution needs to be common, and it needs to be a European solution.”

Emmanuel Macron, the French president has also spoken out over the situation and said: “We must anticipate and protect ourselves against major irregular migratory flows that would endanger those who use them and feed trafficking of all kinds.

“Europe alone cannot bear the consequences of the current situation.”

