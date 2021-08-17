Thousands evacuated as blaze rages near French Riviera

Thousands, including tourists, have been moved to safety as firefighters try to put out wildfires close to the French Riviera.

Thousands, including tourists staying at campsites, have been transferred to safety as firefighters try to put out wildfires close to the French Riviera.

Many people were given only minutes to evacuate as hundreds of firefighters arrived in the Var region, west of Saint-Tropez.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Officials say the wildfire broke out yesterday, Monday, August, 16, and has destroyed more than 5,000 hectares (12,350 acres).

The fire is the latest are in Europe to be engulfed in wildfires this summer during intense heatwaves that have reached record and dangerous levels.

According to scientists, heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme due to carbon emissions and climate change.

Among the countries that have been battling terrifying wildfires are Greece, Turkey, Spain and Portugal. The fires have claimed lived and destroyed homes.

The blaze in France began near the village of Gonfaron, approximately 50km (30 miles) west of Saint-Tropez. By the time this morning came round, it had taken over more than 5,000 hectacres of forest, according to the fire department.

Guru-Murthy spoke of how she and her family tried to escape in their car but could not as the flames became too intense, BBC News reports.

“We tried to turn around and the car went into a ditch, so we had to run a mile in the only direction we could go to, with huge fires on both sides of the road,” she said.

Residents and tourists have been taking shelter in colleges, gyms and town halls. People on holiday told the media in France of how they had been evacuated from their hotels at short notice.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.