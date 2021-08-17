Foreign Minister discusses Afghanistan with EU and NATO

The Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs spoke by telephone with the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, and the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.

Jos Manuel Albares, the Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation, intensified diplomatic talks on August 16 aimed at discussing the serious situation in Afghanistan currently unfolding. In recent hours, the head of Spain’s diplomatic service spoke by telephone with the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, and the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell.

In both conversations, Jens Stoltenberg and Josep Borrell agreed with the Spanish minister on their concerns over the serious humanitarian situation being suffered by the Afghan civilian population, especially women and girls.

During these telephone conversations, the Foreign MInister explained Spain’s evacuation plans for the Spanish and Afghan citizens who collaborated with the military and cooperation aid missions undertaken by Spain over recent years, as well as their families.

The Spanish minister also conveyed the Government of Spain’s willingness to support efforts by the European Union and NATO, if asked to do so, and to transfer personnel of the two organisations to Spain as an entry point into the European Union. Spain is coordinating a joint response to this humanitarian crisis with its partners and allies within the framework of the European Union and NATO.

Spain has added its name to the EU declaration strongly condemning the violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, calling for restraint in order to safeguard the lives and dignity of millions of civilians in Afghanistan.

