Fifth wave slows at last in Almeria

The fifth wave of the potentially deadly coronavirus is finally showing signs of slowing in Almeria. This does not mean that the situation should be taken lightly though as nearly 300 new cases of the virus were recorded on Tuesday August 17.

Almeria is beginning to see the virus slow down and it is hoped that this will remain the case. The incidence rate which was previously at 508.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, now comes in at 429.2 according to data provided by the Junta de Andalucia on Tuesday.

Also on a positive note, is the fact that within the last week no new deaths have been recorded. Sadly though so far during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic a shocking 868 people have lost their lives in the province of Almeria.

The coronavirus is still making its presence felt in Almeria and on Tuesday to 297 new cases were recorded.

As reported Diario de Almeria, “The number of cured cases continues to rise. From Monday to Tuesday, 121 people from Almeria have been cured of the disease. In total, 66,484 people in the province have been infected by the coronavirus, of these, 58,221 have already recovered.”

The positive figures do not mean that the coronavirus pandemic is over and at the moment over 7300 people from Almeria province are currently infected with the disease which can be fatal. As of yesterday Almeria had over 80 people in hospital with the virus and 24 people were in ICU beds.

