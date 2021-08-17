Electric car charging points used as a smart way to attract business customers

Smart entrepreneurs are installing electric car charging points outside their businesses as a way of attracting customers



The sudden increase in the number of electric cars being purchased is posing problems for recharging their batteries, due to the current shortage of public charging points that are available at the moment, which is forcing some owners to look at installing their own point at home, which is all very well, but comes with a series of technical issues that will need the advice and assistance of a specialised technician.

In a community garage for example, before starting the installation, you would first need to notify the neighborhood community, in writing, attaching a wiring diagram, then, once approved, you would need to connect the charging point to your home’s electricity supply.

The complexity of this work would depend on the age of the community where you live, with most modern complexes having the conduiting tubes already built in for running cables of this type, under new European construction regulations contained in the Technical Building Code.

Regarding the price of the installation, the amount of the joint process will depend on the charging needs of the vehicle, the chosen charging point model that best suits the needs of the car, the metres of cable required, and the labour costs of the vehicle specialist, of course, in addition, the electricity bill will depend on the contracted power supply in your building, and it may even be necessary to increase the power to make it easier to charge the vehicle more quickly.

All of these are key aspects that will affect the final amount of the electricity bill, but, from the experience gathered from those who have already carried out the installations, the total cost is usually not less than around €1,200.

Another of the biggest fears of electric vehicle drivers is where to recharge the battery, and the time it takes to do it, when away from home or traveling, and for this reason, many establishments are choosing to install fast-charging points as an incentive for their customers. In this way, drivers will be able to recharge the car battery in a fast, affordable, and efficient way, and means that drivers will then only stop where these points are installed.

One of the most advanced companies in this regard, ABB, presented last month the latest evolution of its high-power charger, the Terra HP, “With over 2,500 installations of our 2nd generation Terra HP to date, the new evolution of the charger will continue to serve today’s customers with the ability to meet future needs. Further development of the best-selling Terra HP charger shows ABB’s commitment to consistently lead and deliver innovative technologies that advance the future of sustainable transport”, said Frank Muehlon, President of ABB’s Electric Mobility Division, as reported by larazon.es.

