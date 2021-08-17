Elche police arrest robber who threatened to cut victims’ throats

image: policia nacional

Elche police arrest a suspected robber in the Alicante municipality who threatened to cut the throats of victims with a knife he was carrying

National Police officers in the Alicante municipality of Elche have arrested a 34-year-old man suspected of being the alleged perpetrator of several robberies with violence and intimidation that occurred in the town, where the detainee would approach his victims from behind and frighten them by placing a knife to their neck.

As explained by the police in a statement, the 1st investigation group of the Judicial Police of Elche Police Station initiated a special operation to find out who was responsible for several robberies with violence that had occurred in the town, during which the aggressor had placed a knife to threaten to cut the throats of his victims, and thus, get them to hand over their valuables to him, with the individual not hesitating to cause injuries to his victims if they resisted.

His modus operandi used to carry out the robberies were similar, and so the investigators focused their operation on just one person since all the physical characteristics provided by the complainants also coincided, plus the statements from the injured that he always requested usually money, and mobile phones, more facts that each crime had in common, with his victims all reporting that the aggressor left the scene on a motorcycle.

This person clearly acted with great violence, and in one of the robberies, he entered an establishment and assaulted the owner, where, after a struggle between the two took place, the aggressor did not hesitate to use his knife, causing several cuts to the victim’s hands.

After a “laborious and complicated” investigation, the officers were able to learn the identity and location of the alleged aggressor, which immediately saw Elche police arrest a man of Spanish nationality, who is suspected of his involvement in three robberies with violence and intimidation, the proceedings of which are still open, while the investigators continue their work to check if this person was also involved in other robberies.

The detainee, who already had a police record for a criminal act of the same nature, was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court of the Guardia de Elche, where a judge sentenced him to prison, as reported by moncloa.com.


