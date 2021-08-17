UPDATE: Driver arrested for killing cyclist in Fuengirola

Local Police in Fuengirola has arrested the driver of a car that allegedly killed a cyclist this morning, August 17.

Local Police in Fuengirola has arrested the driver of a car that allegedly ran over a cyclist, 41, killing him this morning, August 17. The man who has been arrested was driving an expensive passenger car and is 20-years-old of French nationality.

Sources have said that the driver of the vehicle was breathalysed, which showed negative results, and they are awaiting the results of a drug test. There were also two passengers in the car.

The investigations suggest that he “widely” exceeded the speed limit on the road, which is set at 30 kilometres an hour because it is also a bicycle route.

The tragic accident happened on the very crowded Paseo Maritimo Rey de España. Several members of the public at the scene performed first aid on the cyclist, as well as firefighters until 061 staff arrived. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

It has since been released that the deceased was a native of Cordoba and 41 years old, he had been in Fuengirola enjoying a holiday with his family.

The driver of the car, which was a Mercedes with a Polish license plate, lost control of the car and ran over the cyclist. He then drove into a palm tree, ripped off a bollard and knocked an advertising pole over. The car ended up overturned on top of another car, SUR reports.

The Fuengirola City Council has expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased in this traffic accident through its social networks: “This unfortunate situation is solely attributable to the condemnable conduct behind the wheel of the driver of the vehicle causing the accident, as the first investigations indicate that it greatly exceeded the maximum speed allowed”.

“The Town Hall and the local security body will spare no effort and means for the perpetrator of this criminal act to face justice for this terrible event, which has cost the life of a person and has caused tremendous pain to their families and friends”, said the City Council.

