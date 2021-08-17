Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to Man City by his agent Jorge Mendes for only £26million

Italian sports news site, Corriere dello Sport, has today, Tuesday, August 17, made the astonishing claim that Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered his star player to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City for the giveaway price of just £26 million, according to The Sun.

The multiple Ballon d’Or winner has entered the final year of his lucrative contract with Serie A giants Juventus, and the 36-year-old has been the subject of constant speculation about a move this Summer, although Pavel Nedved, the Juventus chief, had sent a warning out earlier this Summer saying that the Portuguese superstar was not going anywhere.

Corriere dello Sport have claimed that Juve are happy to cover their costs on the player by letting him go for such a low fee, and it is true that City are in the market for a centre forward, as their chase of Tottenham and England striker, and captain, Harry Kane, doesn’t seem to be getting anywhere, and you would imagine that Pep Guardiola would jump at the chance of working with such a talent as Ronaldo, who ended last season as the top scorer in Serie A, with 29 goals, while notching up 101 goals in 133 appearances across all competitions.

For the last few months, the football grapevine has been full of chatter about Ronaldo possibly going to PSG, or back to his former clubs, Real Madrid, or Manchester United, but after Lionel Messi signed for PSG, there would be a doubt that the Paris club could afford to take another player on top wages.

Real Madrid have been reported to be in the market for new players, while a move to the Etihad would definitely whip up a lot of noise from Old Trafford, where the Portuguese hitman is still classed as one of their all-time greats.

