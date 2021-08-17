Marbella council construction of public residence for the elderly

The Marbella City Council has put out to tender the construction of the public residence for the elderly in Marbella, which will be located on the Trapiche del Prado estate.

The mayor, Angeles Muñoz, has visited the construction plot, together with the Councillor for Works, Diego Lopez, and has detailed that “it is a historical demand of the city” and that in the first phase it will have 80 places for residents.

The councillor recalled that “if there was a claim in our municipality, it was this infrastructure, which will open its doors a year and a half after the works begin.”

“The procedure for the start of the tender to be a reality has not been easy at all, but we have achieved it”, pointed out the first mayor, who has stressed that “the objective is that the places, in later phases, reach up to the 128, in a privileged environment, with wonderful views of the city and the sea, and which will have large garden areas”.

The investment planned for this healthcare infrastructure will exceed 6 million euros. He explained that the facility will have a building for senior dependants, in the west area, and another for independent, in the northern part.

“We are facing some facilities that have been designed on the smallest number of floors, guaranteeing the view from both the interior and the exterior of the old Trapiche del Prado”, he specified.

“In addition, to these facilities will be added the rehabilitation of the historic building, classified as a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC), for the creation of an interpretation centre,” added Muñoz.

