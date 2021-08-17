Compromis asks Madrid to return the ‘Lady of Elche’

COMPROMIS asks the new Minister of Culture in Madrid to return the Lady of Elche to her place of origin

Carles Mulet, the Senator of Compromis, has made known his intention to demand from Miquel Iceta, the new Spanish Minister of Culture, the definitive return of the statue of the ‘Lady of Elche’, the Archaeological Museum of Madrid, to the Alicante municipality, so that, as he says, the desire of the residents of Elche becomes a reality.

This limestone bust was discovered on an archaeological site on a private estate in La Alcudia, two kilometres south of Elche, in 1897, and this year is the 125th anniversary of the historic find, generally known as an Iberian artefact from the 4th century BC, although the artisanship also suggests strong Hellenistic influences, and is currently exhibited in the National Archaeological Museum of Spain in Madrid.

Mulet has pointed out that any assignment of the Lady of Elche that is not final, is a “prejudice” for Elche, its economy, and heritage, and in a statement, insisting that Iceta and the PSOE have in ‘La Dama’ a “golden opportunity to declare once and for all their commitment to Culture and decentralisation”, adding that concentrating assets in the capital “is not the best cultural policy for explaining the Iberian world”.

Adding, “There is life beyond the M-30, the National Archaeological Museum would work perfectly with a replica, and Elche is a city mature enough to manage its heritage”.

For the senator, the claim “makes sense”, if a return like the one that PSOE and PP supported for the Lady of Baza to Granada, is contemplated in the Senate, as, “It does not make sense that they lock her away in Madrid. They must abandon the Gollum syndrome and listen to these claims”, he insisted, as reported by larazon.es.

