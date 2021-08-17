Brit student ‘evacuated’ out of Kabul after ‘insane Afghanistan holiday’

Brit student Miles Routledge was ‘evacuated’ out of Kabul after ‘insane Afghanistan holiday’. The Brit student claims to have planned his holiday by searching on Google for ‘the most dangerous cities to visit’.

Student Miles from Birmingham has been keeping fans updated on social media after he was forced to flee. He claims that he was placed under UN protection after the Taliban took over.

Miles likes to have extreme holidays and has visited Chernobyl too. Miles said: “Got Evacuated at 4ish (it’s 2am now) with 100 or so other civilians, couldn’t message as there were cars emitting signals that would set off bombs, it blocked my airpods from connecting so I think it blocked all wifi/data.

“The Taliban let us go through the airport and we met many of them, very long transition period but everyone was smiling and waving at one another, some took selfies with them.

“I slept on a dirt/gravel road and woke up as cars went by.

“We’re in a new safe house and we’re all hydrated, happy and ready for a few hours of sleep.”

As the situation in Afghanistan worsened quickly Miles was forced to disguise himself and flee to Kabul International Airport. Luckily for the student though he was ‘evacuated’ to safety.

A university friend told the Sun: “Miles is definitely in Afghanistan – 100 per cent. He’s genuinely there. People might think it’s an elaborate hoax but it’s true.

“People told him he was insane. They told him he was a nutcase if he went over there at the moment.

“But I think it just spurred him on. He’s a joker – he just wanted to do something weird during summer to show off about.”

