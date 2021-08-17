Blood pressure drug recalled in Spain. The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) have recalled a popular blood pressure drug in Spain due to the presence of impurities.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) reports to Spain’s Ministry of Health and they have ordered that a batch of Karvezide 300mg is recalled. The drug is a blood pressure medicine and it has been found to contain impurities that are said to be above the acceptable limits. The impurities have been found in the active ingredient which is called irbersartan.

It was only last week that another recall was issued for several batches of batches of Irbesartan Normon and Coaprovel, two drugs also used to treat high blood pressure.

As reported El Espanol, “Specifically, the Agency warns that batch FT015 of Karvezide 300mg/12.5mg, with an expiry date of 28 February 2023, is affected. The medicine comes in film-coated tablet packs of 28 tablets.”

Two batches of Coaprovel 300mg and around 20 batches of the anti-high blood pressure medicines Irbesartan and Valsartan have also been recalled by Aemps. It has been discovered that they have the same defect.

Anyone worried about the medications that they are taking should head to see their doctor or their nearest pharmacist.

