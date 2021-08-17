Barcelona pays silent tribute to the victims on fourth anniversary

Barcelona pays silent tribute to victims on the fourth anniversary of 17A. On August 17 in 2017, Younes Abouyaaqoub, aged 22 years old, drove a van into pedestrians on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas.

Four years on from the shocking attack Barcelona has paid a sombre but emotional tribute to the victims. The ceremony was carried out in silence apart from the Cant dels Ocells hymm. Family members and authorities paid tribute to the victims and laid white carnations on Las Ramblas.

The ceremony started at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 17, and the ceremony was carried out in respectful silence without speeches. The ceremony took place at the Memorial in front of the Liceu. A minute’s silence was observed and a local artist played Cant dels Ocells, an unofficial hymn for peace.

Families of victims and laid a floral tribute which was followed by institutional representatives laying flowers to.

The anniversary of the shocking event was used by the Catalan Association of Victims of Terrorist Organisations (ACVOT) to demand “memory and dignity” for the victims of the attack. They also have called for the authorities to show more empathy for the victims who they deem have been “doomed to oblivion and marginalisation”.

As reported 20 minutes “Among those attending the event, in addition to more than fifty victims and relatives of those affected by the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils (Tarragona) on 17 August 2017 – in which 16 people died and more than 140 were injured – were, among others, the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragones; the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sanchez; and the Mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau; as well as representatives of the security forces and emergency teams.”

