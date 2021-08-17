DESPITE the restrictions caused by Covid, the annual Calvia coastline cleaning campaign has been completed this year.

This campaign has been carried over the years thanks to the involvement of different non-profit organisations, dedicated to the protection of the marine environment, in collaboration with Calvia Town Hall.

Those involved this year included Protema, Mar de Fondo, Save the Med, Red Cross, Seabin Project and the GOB, and the participation of entities such as AMADIP-ESMENT and Bendinat for Future of the IES Bendinat.

Calvia Councillor for the Environment, Rafel Sedano, has stated that protecting and sustainably managing the marine and coastal ecosystems of the municipality, promoting and accompanying cleaning and awareness raising campaigns, is one of the main objectives of the Environment Department, in addition to promoting a quality tourist experience.

Information stands have been set up on different beaches and two kayaks sent out into the bay to explain to boat owners the need to respect the environment.

A total of 13 cleaning and awareness raising sessions have been held in Calvia this season on different beaches and marine environments and 832 kg of waste, including iron, glass bottles, plastics, two rubber boats and more were removed in the seabed cleaning session that was carried out with 14 volunteers and 11 Protema collaborators on the Son Maties beach alone

Around 565 kg of waste, including aluminium, iron, fiberglass, cans and glass, were collected in the 6sixdays of beach and underwater cleaning which was carried out with Protema volunteers in Santa Ponça bay.

A further 62 kg of ropes, chains, plastics, iron beams, etc. as well as heavy pieces from sunken fiberglass boats and engines were removed from Caló d’en Pellisser cove in the cleaning session carried out by Protema, with a total of 20 participants, nine divers, two canoes and two boats.

