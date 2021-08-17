Afghanistan’s former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country ‘with a helicopter stashed full of cash and cars’.

The Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four cars and a military helicopter full of cash, even having to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in, a Russian news agency reported on Monday, August, 16.

Ghani, whose exact whereabouts are still unknown, said he left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

Russia has offered to retain a diplomatic presence in Kabul and hopes to develop ties with the Taliban even as it says it is no rush to recognise them as the country’s rulers and will closely observe their behaviour.

“As for the collapse of the (outgoing) regime, it is most eloquently characterised by the way Ghani fled Afghanistan.

“Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac,” Nikita Ishchenko, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Kabul, was quoted as saying by RIA.

“I hope the government that has fled did not take all the money from the state budget. It will be the bedrock of the budget if something is left,” Kabulov told Moscow’s Ekho Moskvy radio station.

President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said earlier it was unclear how much money the fleeing government would leave behind.

Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s Presidential Palace hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, a milestone in the insurgent group’s assumption of control over capital city Kabul. One unit shared pictures of the palace interior, which was intact, but empty and apparently abandoned by Afghan officials.

