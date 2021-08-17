Afghan war vet Prince Harry says fellow veterans should ‘reach out to each other and offer support’.

Prince Harry has spoken out to say that Afghanistan war veterans including himself should ‘reach out to each other and offer support’. The Duke of Sussex was a member of the British Army for 10 years and had two tours in Afghanistan during that time. The shocking scenes in Kabul have resonated with the Prince.

The Invictus Games Foundation along with Prince Harry have issued a statement and encouraged everybody to support each other.

‘What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community,” said the statement.

‘Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.

‘We encourage everybody across the Invictus network – and the wider military community – to reach out to each other and offer support for one another.’

In other Kabul news, Brit student Miles Routledge was ‘evacuated’ out of Kabul after ‘insane Afghanistan holiday’. The Brit student claims to have planned his holiday by searching on Google for ‘the most dangerous cities to visit’.

Student Miles from Birmingham has been keeping fans updated on social media after he was forced to flee. He claims that he was placed under UN protection after the Taliban took over.

Miles likes to have extreme holidays and has visited Chernobyl too. Miles said: “Got Evacuated at 4ish (it’s 2am now) with 100 or so other civilians, couldn’t message as there were cars emitting signals that would set off bombs, it blocked my airpods from connecting so I think it blocked all wifi/data.”

