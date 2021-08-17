2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Fe in Granada

By
Ron Howells
-
0
2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Fe in Granada
2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Fe in Granada. image: IGN

2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Fe in the province of Granada Andalucia.

After weeks of earthquakes in Granada, Sante Fe, was shaken again tonight, August 17, with a 2.5 on the Richter scale earthquake.

After the strong earthquake that had it’s epicentre in the town of Cijuela – of 4.5 degrees – last Thursday, this time it was Santa Fe’s turn to feel another one of lesser magnitude; specifically 2.5 to the southwest of the Granada town, barely perceptible to some since it has been classified as intensity 2.5.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has also registered two other earthquakes throughout the afternoon, both with an epicentre in the same location as the latter and of 1.6 and 1.5 degrees, at six and seven kilometres deep, respectively.

Despite the tremors experienced over the in recent days, experts predict a decrease in seismic movements. Furthermore, Jesús Galindo, professor of Internal Geodynamics at the University of Granada, pointed out that “the earthquakes have not moved to other places where they could have been of greater magnitude.”

However, the fear of a new seismic swarm has reawakened fear among the population of Granada after 23 earthquakes were registered in ten days in the province – seven of them above 2 degrees of magnitude.


Earthquakes are becoming increasingly frequent in Granada and the surrounding areas and there are genuine fears of a much larger quake striking the province after last years blackouts saw thousands of people line the streets- too scared to go back into their homes.

Related:

Two more low magnitude earthquakes shake Spain’s Granada


Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude in Granada province

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here