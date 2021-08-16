Young Brits offered holiday vouchers and clothes discounts for getting vaccinated, as fully vaccinated people are now exempt from self-isolation under new rule changes.

In a major rule change that comes into force today Monday, August 16, fully vaccinated people will no longer need to self-isolate after coming into contact with a person who has Covid. Young people are being encouraged to get double jabbed and firms such as last-minute.com, National Express and even Asda have joined in and are offering incentives for young people to get their second dose.

In the UK over three quarters of adults have now been fully vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus. But many people are worried that not enough young people are choosing to be vaccinated. Self-isolation rules have been dropped for close Covid contacts for under 18s and people who are fully vaccinated.

Asda are offering 18 to 30-year-olds £10 vouchers for their clothing brand who spend over £20 and last-minute.com are handing gift cards out as a reward too.

“The requirement for double-jabbed and under-18s who are contacts of people with Covid has been removed as we cautiously take another step back towards normality, thanks to the phenomenal success of our vaccine rollout,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“Vaccines are what will bring this pandemic to an end – with over 84,000 lives already saved and 23 million infections prevented. Please come forward to receive your jab as soon as you can to protect yourself and the people around you.”

