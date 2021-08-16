When will the heatwave end in Spain? Much of Spain has seen red alerts issued as the intense heatwave hit most of the country over the past few days. Spain has seen extremely high temperatures and highs exceeding 45 degrees in some areas. In fact, temperatures have hit record-breaking highs.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has said that this is the first official heatwave of the summer and temperatures remain very high at the start of this week.

The thing that most people want to know is when will this heatwave finally end. Aemet said on August 14, that warm air from North Africa has been hitting Spain and the Balearic Islands.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Both maximum and minimum temperatures are reaching values above normal summer values in a large part of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands; only the Cantabrian area and a good part of Galicia will not be affected by this situation” said Aemet.

Some areas of Spain have been hit with storms and high winds but the situation started ease on Sunday, and throughout Monday “the drop in temperatures will continue in much of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands,” said Aemet.

It looks like Tuesday will be the lucky day as temperatures are predicted to drop. According to Aemet, on Tuesday Spain will see a “general decline that will lead to the end of this heat wave. In the Canary Islands this warm mass will continue to extend until next Tuesday 17 August.

In mainland Spain temperatures are expected to drop from Tuesday onwards, however the Canary Islands will not be so lucky, as reported 20 minutes.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.