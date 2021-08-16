WATCH: Gust of wind blows down a Ferris wheel in Gandia

WATCH: A strong gust of wind took down a Ferris wheel that was operating in a beachside fairground in the Valencian municipality of Gandia

The Valencia municipality of Gandia suffered strong gusts of wind on the afternoon of Sunday, August 15, with sudden hot blowouts, caused by sudden thermal variations, one of which was so strong that at around 6.30’pm, as reported by the Provincial Firefighters Consortium, it actually blew down a Ferris wheel that was part of the attractions at a beachside fair installed on the Cami Vell de Valencia.

It was fortunate that at the time of the incident, nobody was riding the attraction, as the facility was not open, so there were no injuries reported, but a fire crew and a Consortium command vehicle attended the location, which they proceeded to cordon off, and close.

Gandia residents reported several incidents during the course of the afternoon, with Aemet, the Spanish meteorological agency, stating that winds of up to 80kph had been registered in the region, which was also reported by Europa Press.

Several widespread hot blowouts were reported along the southern part of the Valencia coastline, and in some inland areas, as the blowouts created sudden strong gusts of wind.

At the Miramar meteorological station, which is located near Gandia, they reported registering a temperature of 31.2 degrees, and a humidity of 74 percent, but, just a few minutes later, it has risen to 41.2 degrees, and the humidity has dropped to 13%, as reported by 20minutos.es.

