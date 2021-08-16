WATCH: A freak sandstorm occurred in Albacete province, apparently caused by the heatwave



A video – which you can view below – went viral on Sunday, August 15, showing incredible hurricane-force winds creating a massive sandstorm in the capital of the province of Albacete, in Castilla–La Mancha community, looking like something you might see more commonly in the Middle East desert areas, or during a hurricane in the Caribbean, but this was in Albacete, in the middle of August!

Weather experts have explained that the freak condition was caused by the heatwave that all of Spain is currently enduring – seeing records for the hottest days being broken – as Albacete was transformed into a desert landscape, with branches and leaves left strewn on the ground, and the Local Police having to close several parks to avoid any danger to lives.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The video was apparently recorded by somebody from the Perpetuo Socorro Hospital and the Seminary, in the Cotolengo area of ​​Albacete, with many Twitter users who watched the video doubting its authenticity, saying that it was surely filmed in another part of the world, because such an event could never take place in the middle of Summer, in Albacete, but similar freak windy conditions caused a Ferris wheel to be toppled over in the Valencian municipality of Gandia on the same day.

😳🌀¡¡¡IMPRESIONANTE!!! Puede parecer cualquier ciudad del desierto, pero es Albacete capital esta tarde en pleno reventón cálido, arrastrando toda la tierra y polvo de las afueras de la ciudad. #Albacete #meteoAB #OlaDeCalor @AEMET_SINOBAS © Autor desconocido pic.twitter.com/hJisR567Kw

— Meteo⚡Hellín (@MeteoHellin) August 14, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.