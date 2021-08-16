Vibrant volleyball display

By
Linda Hall
-
0
WOMEN’S TEAMS: Play went ahead despite record temperatures Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

LA CALA DE FINESTRAT recently hosted the 44th edition of Spain’s longest-established Beach Volleyball Tournament.

Some of the biggest names in the sport gave a vibrant display lasting more than 13 hours on the La Cala beach despite playing on the hottest day of the summer.

Victory in the men’s finals went to the Voleyplaya Poniente team, captained by Olympic player Raul Mesa and Venezuela’s Igor Hernandez who also represented his country in the Games.

The women’s finals were won by the Volabola team with players from Benidorm, Elche and Esplugues.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

