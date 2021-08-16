Vibrant volleyball display

LA CALA DE FINESTRAT recently hosted the 44th edition of Spain’s longest-established Beach Volleyball Tournament.

Some of the biggest names in the sport gave a vibrant display lasting more than 13 hours on the La Cala beach despite playing on the hottest day of the summer.

Victory in the men’s finals went to the Voleyplaya Poniente team, captained by Olympic player Raul Mesa and Venezuela’s Igor Hernandez who also represented his country in the Games.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The women’s finals were won by the Volabola team with players from Benidorm, Elche and Esplugues.