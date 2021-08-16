Very early inhabitants

GROUPS of 25 were shown round at Alcoy’s El Salt archaeological site at last Sunday’s Open Day.

El Salt, inhabited 60,000 years ago, is protected by a huge cliff of travertine rock that is of geological interest in itself, regardless of Alcoy’s earliest inhabitants, guides explained.

The groups learnt more about the environment in Alcoy’s valleys at that time and could see first-hand the finds from ongoing excavations that have provided valuable information about the hunter-gatherers who left behind well-preserved firepits and flint tools.

Decades of intense research at El Salt has also revealed that as the climate changed, these early humans began to leave El Salt around 45,000 years ago and had disappeared entirely 2,000 years later.