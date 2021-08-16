Very early inhabitants

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Very early inhabitants
OPEN DAY: Successive groups of 25 people were shown round the El Salt site in Alcoy Photo credit: Alcoy city hall

GROUPS of 25 were shown round at Alcoy’s El Salt archaeological site at last Sunday’s Open Day.

El Salt, inhabited 60,000 years ago, is  protected by a huge cliff of travertine rock that is of geological interest in itself, regardless of Alcoy’s earliest inhabitants, guides explained.

The groups learnt more about the environment in Alcoy’s valleys at that time and could see first-hand the finds from ongoing excavations that have provided valuable information about the hunter-gatherers who left behind well-preserved firepits and flint tools.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Decades of intense research at El Salt has also revealed that as the climate changed, these early humans began to leave El Salt around 45,000 years ago and had disappeared entirely 2,000 years later.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here