UN denounces the repatriation of minors from Ceuta to Morocco

UN denounces that the repatriation of minors from Ceuta to Morocco violates international law.

On Sunday, August 15, the UN spoke out against the repatriation of Moroccan minors from Ceuta. This repatriation began on Friday. Felipe Gonzalez, specialises in immigrant’s human rights and he has denounced that returning the minors “violates international law”. He was appointed by the Human Rights Council in June 2017 as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.

Gonzalez took to Twitter on what was the third day of repatriations, which was ordered by the Ministry of the Interior. He said: “Returns without having completed the procedure for determining the best interests of the child violate international law”. This came only one day after the Attorney General’s Office announced an investigation will take place into the actions of Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s department.

The community of Madrid’s Isabel Díaz Ayuso has called for the Spanish government to “have a clear policy” surrounding unaccompanied minors that arrive in Spain.

As reported Europa Press, on Sunday, August 15, Ayuso said: “we cannot allow there to be unaccompanied minors, menas, as everyone calls them, wandering around Spain”,

“It is necessary to integrate them and for the majority, if we have the possibility, to return to their homes, because it makes no sense for them to be wandering around the country aimlessly” added Ayuso.

