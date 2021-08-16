UK to ban import and export of cruel shark fin products

The UK will go further than any other country to stop the cruel practice of shark finning International Ocean Minister Lord Goldsmith said, thanks to new legislation set to ban the import and export of shark fin products.

The UK has a strong track record in marine conservation and has been pressing for stronger international action to protect sharks against unsustainable fishing practices and shark finning, which is the practice of removing a shark’s fins at sea and discarding the finless body back into the water, the government said on August 15.

“Shark finning is indescribably cruel and causes thousands of shark to die terrible deaths. It is also unforgivably wasteful. The practice is rightly banned in UK waters, but the trade continues, with serious implications for the future of these magnificent creatures,” said Animal Welfare minister Lord Goldsmith.

“That is why we are now banning the import both of detached shark fins and shark fin products. Our action will not only help boost shark numbers, it will send a clear message that we do not support an industry that is forcing many species to the brink of extinction

“The UK is a global leader in marine protection, with our ‘blue belt’ programme protecting an area of ocean around British Overseas Territories the size of India, as well as plans to pilot Highly Protected Marine Areas in our domestic waters. The UK is also leading a global campaign, supported by over 80 countries, for at least 30 per cent of the world’s land and ocean to be protected by 2030,” he added.

Many species of shark face significant population pressures. Out of over 500 species of shark, 143 are listed as ‘under threat’ under the International Union for Conservation of Nature with different species ranging from ‘vulnerable’ to ‘critically endangered’.

The presence and variety of sharks in marine areas acts as a key indicator for ocean health while the animals also play a vital role in marine ecosystems by helping to maintain healthy levels of fish below them in the food chain.

The announcement is part of the Government’s plan to eradicate cruel practices and improve standards both domestically and overseas as set out in the UK’s Action Plan for Animal Welfare.

