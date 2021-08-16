Train derailment closes the Cordoba to Jaen railway line indefinitely.

A TRAIN derailment on the railway line between Cordoba and Jaen has resulted in the indefinite closure of the line while repairs are assessed



The derailment of a heavy freight train on the afternoon of Sunday, August 15, at around 3.30pm, has caused serious damage to the catenaries and the train track, which has made any circulation on the affected section of this line impossible for the near future, forcing Renfe to activate a transshipment service for all affected trains.

The incident occurred at the exit of Montoro in the direction of Villa del Río, and thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



So far, according to ABC sources from the aforementioned railway company, two Media Distancia trains have been affected, with the sources revealing that passengers on a train travelling between Sevilla and Jaen had to be transferred by bus to complete their journey, as well as passengers on another medium-distance service between Jaen and Sevilla, whose passengers also had to board a bus to be driven to their destination.

ADIF sources have indicated to ABC that the damage produced on the road “is quite significant”, so it is “difficult” to be able to make a forecast of when traffic will be able to reestablish any sort of normality again, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.