Three families rescued by firefighters from a blaze in Huercal-Overa

THREE families had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in their homes by a fire in the Almeria municipality of Huercal-Overa



According to sources from the 112 Emergencies Andalusia, a service attached to

the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board, firefighters had to rescue three families who had become trapped in their homes by a fire that broke out in the Almerian municipality of Huércal-Overa this Sunday afternoon, August 15.

112 reported that the incident occurred at around 3.51pm in the afternoon, when several neighbours alerted them to the presence of a fire that allegedly broke out in the electricity meter box in a building on Avenida Guillermo Reyna, will emergency services being immediately deployed to the location, including firefighters from the Levante Almeriense Consortium, the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), along with patrols from the Guardia Civil, and the Local Police.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On arrival at the location, the firefighters immediately tried to evacuate the entire two-storey building, but of the four families resident there, only one was able to get out, due to the fire, so they were subsequently rescued by means of the hydraulic platform of the firefighters, while the fire was extinguished by other members of their crew, and a full report made about the damage caused to the electric meters.

The medical services on the scene attended to one person, who was treated without the need to be transferred to a hospital, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.