HOME of English language entertainment, the Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola is back to entertain with four great shows.

Latest event to be announced is a weekend of musical hits from Broadway and the West End presented by the ever-popular Ricky Lavazza.

He’s a man of many voices who can deliver a whole range of different musical styles from Tom Jones to Elvis and Sinatra to Freddie Mercury but for the show which runs from Friday September 24 to Sunday September 26 its musicals all the way.

Ricky will be joined on stage by Juliet Williams, Gemma Lloyd and Emma Prothero as they present a selection of those special songs that have caught the imagination of literally millions of theatre goers.

You can expect to hear your favourites from Les Miserables. Waitress and Wicked as well as three top Lloyd Weber favourites (two created with Tim Rice) Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph as well as Phantom of the Opera.

Also playing during September are The Abba Experience (September 10 to 12) and Rock of the Ages (September 17 to 19).

All shows start at 7.30pm except those taking place on a Sunday where the curtain goes up at 7pm.

Tickets for all of these great shows may be purchased by calling the Salon Varietes Box Office on 952 474 542 Monday to Friday between 11am and 2.30pm.

