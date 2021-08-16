Suggestion time

YOU PROPOSE: Torrevieja residents will have a say in Budget spending Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA residents have until August 27 to submit suggestions for the 2022 Participatory Budget.

Entitled, “You propose, your town hall does it,” all residents who are aged over 16 and are registered on the municipal Padron as well as local groups, associations and professional bodies are asked to put forward their ideas.

Suggestions should be “in the public interest, linked to the town or a district” but neither “illegal, slanderous nor discriminatory” explained Torrevieja’s Innovation and Finance councillors, Ricardo Recuero and Domingo Paredes.

They should be presented to the www.torrevieja.es website, under the Presupuestos Participativos 2022 tab.

All the proposals will be made public and later assessed to decide which are workable and which are not, the councillors said. Once studied,  a list of the most-requested will be put to a public vote.


