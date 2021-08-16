State aid: €450 million Italian scheme to support large companies

The European Commission has approved a €450 million Italian scheme to support large companies in temporary financial difficulty due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework. The support, which will take the form of subsidised loans, will be open to companies active in all sectors, except the financial and insurance sectors.

The Italian scheme will be managed by the National Agency for Inward Investment and Economic development S.p.A. (Invitalia), which will grant the aid based on realistic and credible plans to be submitted by the beneficiaries detailing how their viability will be restored.

“The purpose of the measure is to help the beneficiaries address the liquidity shortages they face due to the coronavirus outbreak and enhance their access to financing, thus helping them continue their activities during and after the outbreak,” the Commission said in a stamen on August 16.

More information on the Temporary Framework and other actions taken by the Commission to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be found here.

