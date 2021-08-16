Spitting Image to return in September with more satire

Following the successful return of the show last autumn, Spitting Image is set to hit Britbox UK on September 11, with puppets of new prominent national figures already in development.

With widespread critical and social media acclaim, Spitting Image has delivered record subscribers for BritBox UK, the BBC and ITV created streaming platform, and a 4.4 million audience for ITV with a one-off US Election Special, the highest Saturday night ratings at that time in four years. Across official social media channels, Spitting Image content has been hugely popular with over 200 million views globally and three No. 1 trending videos on YouTube.

With the world getting smaller and more turbulent, last year celebrated Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law returned to head up the show’s creative team, while multi-award-winner Jeff Westbrook (The Simpsons, Futurama) joined as Showrunner, leading the international writing team on the iconic British satirical take on global events.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Roger Law, Spitting Image co-creator and Executive Producer, said, “In this next Spitting Image Series we will be in line with Boris’s ‘Levelling-up Policy’. The puppets are moving to Hartlepool. We were going last week but we all got pinged on our Apps so Dominic Cummings will be driving us back and forth until the HS2 is operating.

“Also in line with Boris this series will go massively over budget with the full support of Britbox. We will also be levelling off the number of our political puppets by introducing puppet characters that have a grasp of what they do for a living – the English football team along with Gareth Southgate for starters. With lunacy rife it is a tough time for satire, but someone has to do it.”

Will Harrison, BritBox UK Managing Director added, “We are looking forward to welcoming the anarchy of Spitting Image back to BritBox this September, and can’t wait to see what Roger and the team have in store for our subscribers this year.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.