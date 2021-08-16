Self isolation rules change today as fully jabbed Brits can avoid quarantine if they have received all their jabs.

Self isolation rule changes for UK Brits that received their full vaccine doses come into force today, Monday, August, 16. The changes mean that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to self isolate if someone they meet tests positive for coronavirus.

From today, the legal requirement on jabbed Brits to quarantine for 10 days if they are contacted by Test and Trace are lifted.

If someone develops symptoms of the virus, the government says they should self-isolate and get a PCR test, and stay in isolation until the result comes back.

The new guidance will apply to people who had their final dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before coming into contact with a positive case. People who test positive will still be legally required to self-isolate.

Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the Government’s Independent Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours, said that “there is strong advice to get a PCR test to find out whether you are infected or not” when pinged by the NHS Covid app.

Prof Reicher also said that the Government should “make clear” that until people get the results of their tests, they should remain “very cautious” and limit their interactions, particularly with vulnerable people.

More than three-quarters of adults in the UK are now inoculated against the virus and the Government is banking on the success of the vaccine rollout to lift the remaining Covid restrictions.

Boris Johnson faced significant criticism over the so-called pingdemic in July, when thousands of people were forced into isolation – mostly incorrectly- due to having contact with positive cases.

Business leaders sounded the alarm over staffing shortages and empty shelves – prompting the Government into chaotic U-turns over the reducing the sensitivity of the NHS Covid App and allowing key workers to be exempt.

