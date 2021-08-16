New legislation enables post-Brexit Britain to be the first European country to launch space craft and satellites from home soil.

The legislation provides the framework to regulate the UK space industry and enable launches to take place from British soil for the very first time. It will unlock a potential £4 billion of market opportunities over the next decade, creating thousands of jobs and benefiting communities right across the UK, the government said.

“This also puts the UK in a unique position as the first country in Europe able to launch spacecraft and satellites from home soil. This could lead to better monitoring of climate change, as well as improved data for satellite navigation systems, improving journeys right here on the ground, too,” the government added.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, “We stand on the cusp of the new commercial space age, and this is the ‘blast off’ moment for the UK’s thriving space industry, demonstrating government’s commitment to put Britain at the global forefront of this sector.

“These regulations will help create new jobs and bring economic benefits to communities and organisations right across the UK, helping us to level up as we inspire the next generation of space scientists and engineers. In time, we will also start to see new and emerging space activity including sub-orbital space tourism and, eventually, new transport systems such as hypersonic flight.

“Not only will this support our thriving space sector, it will also attract companies from around the globe to come to, and benefit from, these commercial opportunities,” he added.

