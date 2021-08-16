Sanchez holidays while other leaders attend to Afghan crisis

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is under fire for not ending his holiday while chaos engulfs Afghanistan.

Angela Merkel, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have suspended their August holidays to return to the business of government as an international crisis unfolds in Afghanistan.

Sanchez is continuing his holiday in the opulent Palacio de La Mareta in Lanzarote.

His interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has also been criticized for claiming that the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is “secure” while Afghans and the international community alike struggle to leave the country amid disturbing scenes of stampedes and deaths.

Spain, the UK, America and others issued a joint statement on developments in Afghanistan on August 15. The statement comes as Taliban overran the capital Kabul and Afghanistan’s leadership scrambled to escae the country.

“Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country. Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility – and accountability – for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order,” the statement said.

“Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so; roads, airports and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained.

“The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them,” it added.

Spain and the UK are currently engaged in urgent operations to remove nationals and Afghan workers who assisted them over the years.

